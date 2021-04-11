Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

