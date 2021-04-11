Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.40 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

