Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.49 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in News were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in News by 1,570.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

