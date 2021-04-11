Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

