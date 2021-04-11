Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $5.14 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.74% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

