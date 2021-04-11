Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 354,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Horizon by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Horizon by 41.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

