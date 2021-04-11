Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

