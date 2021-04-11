Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $110.10 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.