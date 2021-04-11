Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,229 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 206,384 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 222,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 132,562 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

OGE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.