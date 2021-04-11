Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,274 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 2,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

