Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 52,120 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,120 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.82% of Culp worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE CULP opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

