Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 695 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5,857.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $240.83 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

