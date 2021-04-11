Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 955 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.