Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of TIM as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.
