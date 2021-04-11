Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of TIM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

