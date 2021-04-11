Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 224.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,815,573 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

