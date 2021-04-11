Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $2.33 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 221.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,809,598 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.