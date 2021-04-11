Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Comerica worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

