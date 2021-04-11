Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Livent worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Livent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.05 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -189.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.