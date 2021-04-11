Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

