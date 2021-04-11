Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Simmons First National worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

