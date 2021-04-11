Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Helen of Troy worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $212.65 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

