Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.01 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Old National Bancorp worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

