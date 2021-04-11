Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,099 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of TopBuild worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.73.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

