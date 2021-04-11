Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,390,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evergy by 1,409.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $24,784,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $60.66 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.