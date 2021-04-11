Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Dorman Products worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

