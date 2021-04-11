Privatix Price Hits $0.0950 on Major Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $104,711.68 and $46,510.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00618260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

