Project-X (NANOX) Price Hits $156,455.07 on Major Exchanges

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Project-X has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $156,455.07 or 2.62386407 BTC on exchanges. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $12,244.80 and $2,419.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

