Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $75.77 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $12.38 or 0.00020743 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $75.77 million and $7.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

