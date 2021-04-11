Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce sales of $282.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.90 million and the highest is $287.43 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $249.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,412 shares of company stock worth $1,986,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

