Propy (PRO) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $59.87 million and $1.07 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.