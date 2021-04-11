Propy (PRO) Trading 50.3% Higher Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $78.59 million and $1.09 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

