Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004202 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

