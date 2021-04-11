Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.30 million and the highest is $113.11 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $477.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $480.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.91 million, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $527.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.42.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

