Proton Price Tops $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $87.04 million and $766,427.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.