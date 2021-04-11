Provoco Token (VOCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,151.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market cap of $200,064.98 and $2,151.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

