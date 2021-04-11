ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $17.18 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. ProximaX has a market cap of $17.18 million and $312,734.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.28 or 0.00732440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,250.41 or 1.00230777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.98 or 0.00801815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018383 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

