ProxyNode Achieves Market Cap of $108,458.93 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $108,458.93 and approximately $42.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00481188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.55 or 0.04426009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,866,403 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

