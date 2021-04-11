ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Cap of $82,810.93

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $82,810.93 and $31.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.90 or 0.00490747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.04314376 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,885,803 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare,

ProxyNode Coin Trading

