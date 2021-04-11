Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $975,696.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $975,696.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

