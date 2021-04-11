Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

