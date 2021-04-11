pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,464.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $169,374.51 and approximately $5,464.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $17.95 or 0.00030193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

