pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $169,718.73

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $169,718.73 and approximately $4,130.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.98 or 0.00029975 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.