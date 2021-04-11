PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $710,176.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PumaPay has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $710,176.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,371,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

