Pundi X NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,100.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and approximately $42,100.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.