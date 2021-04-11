Pundi X[old] Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[old] has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $453,209.00 worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00619222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

Pundi X[old] is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,751,963,902 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

