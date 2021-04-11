Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

