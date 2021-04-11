Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,632 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

