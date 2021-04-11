Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

