Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

