Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 541,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

